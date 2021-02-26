KAMR Local 4 and Fox 14 receives four awards from The American Advertising Federation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The American Advertising Federation honored outstanding achievement on Feb. 25

They held their annual American Advertising award virtually this year, and KAMR Local 4 and our sister station Fox 14 walked off with four awards.

AAF Amarillo said their mission is to recognize and reward the creative spirit in the art of advertising.

KAMR Local 4 and Fox 14 were the only area tv stations honored at last night’s event.