FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Aquatic invasive species pose a severe threat to Lake Meredith and other waterways. Specifically, according to a Tuesday report from the National Park Service (NPS), invasive species such as the Quagga and Zebra mussels could be brought into the region through contaminated boats.

NPS noted that Zebra Mussels gather quickly on every solid object in and around a lake and clog up piping infrastructure. The mussels eventually block drinking water from being delivered to communities.

The report noted that the mussels and other invasive species are a “great concern” to the NPS, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Canadian River Municipal Water Authority (CRMWA), and communities around Lake Meredith. In an effort to combat the threat, NPS said that it has partnered with the CRMWA since 2018 to regularly bring in a team of K9 units to detect invasive mussels and prevent contaminated vessels from entering the lake. Further, NPS said that the K9 teams brought in several weekends a year help educate visitors on how to prevent the transport of invasive mussels.

Invasive species do not recognize boundaries or jurisdictions in moving through waterways, said NPS, and some within just a few hours of Lake Meredith have been infested with the destructive mussels. The efforts to stop their spread, therefore, must also be an effort across jurisdictions and boundaries. Efforts to bolster the capabilities of the detection team coming to Lake Meredith, alongside increasing educational outreach and inspections, will include what NPS described as an international effort.

NPS said that K9 inspection teams are scheduled to inspect watercraft coming into Lake Meredith from April 1 through April 3. Over that weekend, April 2 and April 3, the Working Dogs for Conservation team that has become familiar to Lake Meredith are expected to be joined by K9 inspection teams from Alberta, Canada.

The Aquatic Invasive Species Operations K9 Program of the Alberta Conservation K9 Unit will help with watercraft inspections, as well as with inspections of CRMWA infrastructure and shorelines around Lake Meredith, said NPS. The collaboration and international effort to educate visitors and prevent the movement of invasive mussels across waterways, noted NPS, is an important piece of the Lake Meredith mussel prevention program.

“Lake Meredith is excited for the return of Darby and her friends,” said the NPS, “If you haven’t met Darby yet, she is a Zebra Mussel Conservation dog with a job of detecting non-native Zebra Mussels on watercraft.”

Lake Meredith, said NPS, has escaped the infestation of invasive species like the Zebra Mussels to date, and none were found during the inspections of last year.

“These brave canine crusaders will visit Lake Meredith multiple times this year and continue to keep the lake Zebra Mussels free,” said NPS, “If you are a boat owner, please recreate responsibly by cleaning, draining, and drying your boat after every use. Keep Zebra Mussels out of Lake Meredith National Recreation Area, the lake we all love.”