K-9 helps locate man who ran from Deputy in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A K-9 helped in arresting a man who tried to run from a Sheriff’s Deputy in Hutchinson County on Friday, Feb. 14.

According to the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office tried to make a traffic stop in the area of FM 1551 and SPS road.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle turned onto a side road and tried to hide from the Deputy’s view. A resident of a nearby apartment complex flagged down the Deputy and said he saw a man running along the east side of the apartment complex.

The deputy found the vehicle that they had tried to pull over and identified the man who ran off by items he left in the vehicle.

K-9 Rokíí was deployed for a track and located Terrence Breedlove on the north side of the apartment complex hiding in a corner.

Officials said Breedlove was detained and arrested without incident for evading arrest detention, as well as for his Possession of Drug Paraphernalia warrant out of Hutchinson County.