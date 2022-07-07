AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an incident involving a stolen car in Amarillo on Wednesday.

According to officials from the department, an Amarillo Police patrol officer located a stolen car that was occupied and attempted to stop the vehicle, causing the driver to drive away. After undercover officers were near the scene, the patrol decided to cancel the pursuit.

According to the department, the driver began driving normally after officers stopped its pursuit. Once the department’s SWAT tactical support unit was brought in, the driver lost control and crashed into a concrete pole. Three occupants of the vehicle exited and tried to run on foot from the officers and one occupant remained in the car.

Officials from the department said one of the juveniles was treated for injuries at the scene. The department did not have information on if the juveniles were arrested.