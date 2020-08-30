Juvenile dead after shooting in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A juvenile is dead and a 17-year-old male has been arrested after an overnight shooting in south Amarillo.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, Joe Anthony Moreno, a 16-year-old male, was found dead inside an apartment from a single gunshot wound, after officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4100 block of SW 45th on a medical call.

APD said detectives determined that Kelvin Keiyaun McGowan, a 17-year-old male, was the suspect in the shooting and that he was still on scene.

McGowan was booked into the Randall County Jail on the charge of Murder, according to APD.

The incident remains under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit.

More from MyHighPlains.com: