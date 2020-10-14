Juvenile arrested in connection to Saturday shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a Saturday shooting.

The shooting happened around 3:42 p.m. on Oct. 10 on the 100 block of North Washington.

According to Amarillo Police, officers were called to the area on a juvenile who had been shot.

Officers said they originally got conflicting information on how the injury was received and the number of people involved.

Police said witnesses and evidence at the scene confirmed a crime happened.

A second juvenile who police said was present during the incident was arrested for murder.

The juvenile suspect was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

