AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that a juvenile was arrested after police found one person with a gunshot wound in north Amarillo Tuesday.

According to APD, officers were called to the area of 700 N. Mirror on Tuesday, at 12:17 a.m., on a shots fired call and 911 hangup. Police said they found a person in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Officers said they found through an investigation that a “juvenile male” who was in the backseat of the vehicle behind the driver had “discharged a firearm causing injury to the driver.”

APD said the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the juvenile had “fled the scene” and returned before being arrested.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains on a charge of “Aggravated Assault causing Serious Bodily Injury.”

The Amarillo Police Department Juvenile Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.