JUST IN: Storm damage photos near Palo Duro Zip Line

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Severe storms moved through the Canyon/Randall County area today. Here are photos of extensive damage at Palo Duro Zip Line.

The Randall County Sherriff’s Department reports no injuries have been reported at this time, but several families were camping at the site at the time of the storm.

According to RCSO, the owner of Palo Duro Zip Line said most of the families took shelter in Palo Duro Canyon’s storm shelter. Images courtesy of Randall County Sherriff’s Office. Used with permission.