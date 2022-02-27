AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dinosaurs were on the loose this weekend at the Tri-State Fairgrounds as Jurassic Quest returned to Amarillo.

Dinosaur trainer Roarin’ Riley Smith said Jurassic Quest offers families and kids of all ages edutainment.

She said on top of bouncing houses and fossil, there is also actual fossils you can see with experts that can answer all of your questions that you may have regarding the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic Periods when dinosaurs walked the earth.

Smith said it’s a magical thing to educate kids on dinosaurs and share the knowledge of these exciting creatures.

She added it means so much to have families come out year after year to experience Jurassic Quest and share once-in-a-lifetime moments.

“It means so much to have customer loyalty and families just knowing they are going to come out to a good time and want to come back year after year. It’s not every day you see a dinosaur, let alone one you can pet and train, so truly it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Smith.

Smith added something new to Jurassic Quest, which is an interactive adventure that will take you throughout the entirety of the exhibits with a fun prize at the end.

Jurassic Quest said that their enhanced health and safety measures including timed entry to manage capacity are designed to ensure the safety of their guests, cast and crew while delivering a memorable and enjoyable family experience.

Jurassic Quest said it’s North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event.