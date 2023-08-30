AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Junior Achievement of the High Plains announced a public ribbon cutting for the grand opening of JA BizTown. The event begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and will take place at the AmTech Career Academy campus on Plains Boulevard.

JA BizTown offers a unique opportunity for 5th-graders to combine in-class learning with a day-long visit to a scaled down version of the city of Amarillo, as described by the organization. Currently only AISD 5th graders are eligible to go through JA BizTown, but some dates will also be offered to other school districts on an “as available” basis.

The organization gave some examples of learning opportunities the students may participate in during their experience, including operating banks and credit unions, managing restaurants and other retail, public utility and institutions of higher learning venues. The students will also learn skills such as writing checks or going through the process of voting.

Following their participation in the learning experience, students will be able to:

Recognize how a healthy economy works

Learn how money moves in our economy, from the first deposit of their paycheck, to paying a copay for healthcare, to purchasing slime made by a local retailer

Discuss the roles they play as citizens, workers, and consumers in their community and relate those roles to the free enterprise system

Discuss the importance of citizen rights and responsibilities in a community

demonstrate a basic understanding of the free enterprise system

Build money management skills through a practical knowledge of economic concepts and banking practices

Develop an understanding of basic business practices and responsibilities

Display the soft skills necessary for successful participation in the world of work

“We are so proud of JA Biztown at AmTech. This project has been the culmination of a dedicated partnership with local community retailers, financial institutions and local colleges,” said JA of the High Plains Executive Director Kacey Long.

JA also further stated that their purpose is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy by teaching financial literacy, entrepreneurship and workforce career readiness in middle and high school classes. JA of the High Plains said it teaches in 10 local school districts with the help of community volunteers.