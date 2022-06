AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— As part of the week’s celebrations for Juneteenth, people gathered at Bone’s Hook Park this morning to participate in a church service.

People from all denominations came together to hear the word of God and learn the importance of unity in the community.

Juneteenth events continue this week with the Empowerment Series from June 20-24 at 6:30 at the Warford Activity Center.

