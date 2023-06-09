CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University released details on the next installment of the Great Book Series set to take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday through Zoom.

According to officials, Amos Magliocco, principal lecturer in English at the University of North Texas, will host the discussion of James Baldwin’s “Sonny’s Blues.”

Dr. Daniel Bloom, Great Books organizer and associate professor of philosophy, explained in a WT press release that the series is open to anyone who has or has not read the book.

“Sonny’s Blues,” officials noted was published in 1957 and Magliocco said that he chose the book “because the story always seems to reflect some subtle truth in whatever moment the reader finds it, no matter how often you’ve read it.”

“On the surface, it’s about two brothers learning to communicate again after suffering separate traumas, but it also examines the profound, expressive power of a music that transcends language, and the bulwarks of faith and family and duty,” Magliocco said. “In 1950s Harlem, we walk alongside a Black community whose children grow up to discover the racial barriers surrounding them.”

“I hope readers take from ‘Sonny’s Blues’ a renewed appreciation for how stories invite us to unfamiliar times and places to evoke universal human experiences,” Magliocco continued. “And the story’s dramatic epiphany portrays jazz music as a kind of journey readers might not have contemplated before.”

WT noted that the lecture series started in 2011 as guest lecturers lead discussions of impactful books. The series is sponsored by the Department of English, Philosophy, and Modern Languages.

Interested individuals can register for the June series by emailing Bloom at dbloom@wtamu.edu.