June Jazz returns to in-person performance with five concerts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College said that June Jazz returns to in-person performances with the first concert set for June 1.
AC said the performances took an in-person hiatus with the concerts airing on AC’s radio station FM90.
“Everyone I see tells me how excited they are that we will have June Jazz this summer,” Dr. Jim Laughlin, professor of music and June Jazz organizer, said.
AC said this is the 26th season for June Jazz.
June Jazz takes place on the south porch of the Experimental Theater and runs from about 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m., and for those that cannot make it in person are aired beginning at 7:30 p.m. on 89.9 or kacvfm.org on the Web.
The lineup of free June Jazz concerts for 2021 is:
- June 1: Austin Brazille
- June 8: The Martinis
- June 15: Esquire
- June 22: Polk Street Jazz
- June 29: June Jazz Big Band
