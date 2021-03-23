Journey to Tokyo: Tascosa High Graduate qualifies for Olympic trials

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tascosa High School graduate Felicity Bryant has set her sights on the summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“I’ve done it for 18 years and it shows what I’ve done all this time for,” Bryant, said.



This past year, Bryant was red-shirted due to two hip surgeries. Because the pandemic postponed the 2020 Olympics, Bryant was eligible to qualify for the Olympic trials.

“They added a few more events that you can use to qualify which was the nationals that my school competed in,” Bryant explained.

If Bryant places first she will make Team USA, but it would not be Bryant’s first time. During her sophomore year in high school Bryant made Team USA and placed second at the Pan-American Championships in Guadalajara, México.

Bryant admits her wrestling career successes have also come with sacrifices.

“When I was in the 8th grade I came back and I got really sick really fast and they couldn’t figure out why,” Bryant explained.

During this time, doctors diagnosed Bryant with intestinal failure, which greatly impacted her health and training abilities.

“Whenever I was a junior in high school I started having more surgeries closer together so I didn’t get to wrestle and compete much my junior and senior year of high school,” Bryant said.

After recovering, Bryant went on to collegiate wrestling at Emmanuel College in Georgia.

“My freshman year here was really rough trying to figure out my body and figuring out how to wrestle and I was obviously much bigger,” Bryant said.

Bryant currently competes at around 143lbs and next month she will attend the Olympic trials with hopes of making Team USA.

“There was a point in time where I was like ‘oh I want to be an Olympic gold medalist’, but as you get older and you realize you can’t wrestle forever it’s just more like, I do this because I enjoy doing this,” Bryant said.

In November Felicity officially graduated from Emmanuel College with her Bachelors in science and psychology. She plans to move closer to home to attend graduate school. The Olympic trials are scheduled for April 2 and 3.