Josh Brooks to lead AgriLife Extension in the Panhandle region

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Josh Brooks has been tapped as the news Texas A&M AgrilLife Extension Service (TAMAES) District Administrator for District 1, the agency announced. The hire went into effect Thursday, April 1. Brooks previously was the Agricultural and Natural Resources Agent for Hall County for 18 years, and replaces Brandon Dukes.

According to TAMAES, Brooks will be headquartered at the TAM AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Amarillo. His responsibilities will be handling all administrative duties in the 22-county district, and serving as the immediate supervisor to almost 40 agents in agriculture, natural resources, family and community health, and 4-H youth development.

“Josh’s experience in AgriLife Extension and his knowledge of the Texas Panhandle make him an outstanding addition to the leadership team in the North Region,” said Jeff Ripley, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension associate director – county operations, Bryan-College Station. “We are excited to see the direction that Josh will take the agency in that area, and the relationships that he will build in support of our county agents.”

Brooks earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University and went on to earn his master’s degree from Tarleton State University. In a release, TAMES said he joined AgriLife Extension in 1999 as an Assistant County Agent in Navarro County. He then took the 4-H and Youth Development Agent role in Wise County in 2001, and moved to Hall County as the Agriculture and Natural Resource County Agent in 2003.

“This is the next step in that career,” Brooks said of his move to the District Administrator position.

Brooks said he will have two priorities in his new role.

“I think keeping agriculture in the forefront, from food and fiber to production ag, will be a priority for AgriLife Extension moving forward,” he said. “It will include all facets of the agency – ag and natural resources, family and community health, and 4-H, especially here in the Panhandle.”

His second priority will be all about attitude.

“Having a good attitude will get you a long way. It has helped me be successful through the years, whether it was working with the kids or with adults. Working as a district administrator, I will try to keep a positive attitude with all those I work with and those around me.”