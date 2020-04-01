Jorge’s re-opens for pick up after two-week shutdown

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR-KCIT) — The popular local food restaurant Jorge’s has re-opened its doors after closing for a two-week stint. Jorge’s owner, Jorge Albarran, says the two-week shutdown was in the best interest for his employees and customers due to the scare of the coronavirus.

After much eagerness, Albarran decided test the waters on his Facebook page to see if his customers wanted the Mexican food restaurant to open its doors.

“I had a lot of friends message me, and say please re-open,” Albarran said. “They wanted me to do to go orders. I thought about it, so I put something out on Facebook and I got a lot love back. I love my customers.”

Thanks to that outflow of support on his page from customers swaying Albarran and his staff re-open, Jorge’s is back in business doing the best they can.

“I feel really special,” Albarran said. “I put a post on Facebook to see how many people wanted us to open back up. We got so many responses, and that got me really excited. I knew I had to open up for my clientele and the community.”

Obviously patrons can’t dine in right now, but they are able place to go orders and pick up at the front register.

Jorge’s has taken the proper steps with hand sanitizer at the register, employees wearing gloves, all the measures to make sure safety to the customer is the main key.

Jorge’s will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday’s they’ll open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

To place an order to Jorge’s customers can call 806-354-2241.

