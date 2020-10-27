Join WT’s College of Engineering for a “Punkin Chunkin”

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Students in WT’s College of Engineering, announces the University, will take part in a “Punkin Chunkin,” beginning noon this Friday, on the east lawn of the Engineering And Computer Science building.

According to the University, the students will compete in teams of four or five and use human-powered launchers, designed by the students, to throw pumpkins at designated targets.

The University says mask or face coverings are required if a six foot distance between people cannot reliably be maintained.

