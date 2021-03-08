Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine comes to Martin Tipton Pharmacy

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has come to the  Martin Tipton Pharmacy, beginning today.

Due to a limited supply, the Pharmacy stated that those who are seeking a vaccine will need to make an appointment through Eventbrite in order to receive a ‘ticket.’

From the pharmacy, “We are still in phase 1 which is anyone over 65, or is over 18 who is high risk and any frontline workers. Please bring in all insurance information and we are still requiring the public to wear a mask in the store to make sure everyone stays healthy. Thank you! If you have any questions please give us a call at the pharmacy.”

