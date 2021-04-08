Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine available at walk-up clinic in Stratford

STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by Sherman County Emergency Management, today from noon through 5 p.m. anyone 18 and older can receive a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination at the National Guard walk-up clinic.

Said the announcement, “There are NO RESTRICTIONS…anyone 18 or older can get the vaccine. This is a one dose vaccine and will be available to anyone from Stratford or our surrounding towns. If you have been waiting on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine… this is your chance. We will also help anyone who hasn’t downloaded our new City/County App.”