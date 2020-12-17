Joe West announces candidacy for Amarillo City Council

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:
new city of amarillo logo_1455122354043.jpg

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Joe West has announced his candidacy for Amarillo City Council.

Joe West grew up in Pampa and has lived in Amarillo since 2008.

He currently works at Amarillo College as an administrative assistant and a Motorcycle RiderCoach.

West said he wants to ensure every citizen in Amarillo has the opportunity to participate in determining the city’s future.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss