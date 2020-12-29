Joe Bob McCartt, President of McCartt and Associates, Inc. died today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Joe Bob McCartt, President of McCartt and Associates, Inc. in Amarillo has died today.

He was an Amarillo Native and the husband of former Mayor Debra McCartt.

