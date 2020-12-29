Joe Bob McCartt, President of McCartt and Associates, Inc. died today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Joe Bob McCartt, President of McCartt and Associates, Inc. in Amarillo has died today.
He was an Amarillo Native and the husband of former Mayor Debra McCartt.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Parents of 4-year-old girl allegedly killed by neighbors while removing ‘demon’ are charged
- Parents of Benton County 4-year-old pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning
- Family of 14-year-old shot in face at Don Carter Lanes praying for full recovery
- Boone County K9 death ‘big loss’ to department
- The Love Story of LeRoy & Esther Heaton