AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bozeman Media announced that Jill Riley, Americana original, will be hosting a live studio concert on June 9 at the Covenant Recording Studios at 5001 Camp Lane from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

According to Bozeman Media, Riley will perform an acoustic show that will feature her Common Ground album. Covenant Studios is where Riley produced the majority of her album. The event will include her performance as well as a tour of the studio. Street parking will be available and tickets are free, but there will be limited space.

To get free tickets and to learn more about Jill Riley’s live studio concert, visit the Common Ground album’s website.