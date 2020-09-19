Jesus Reigns Celebration and Parade held in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple churches and Christians from all backgrounds came together in Downtown Amarillo for the “Jesus Reigns Celebration and Parade.”

At 3 p.m. on September 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. as a part of a worldwide movement people gathered in Downtown Amarillo to celebrate their faith.

Several states across the U.S. also held their events the same time.

The purpose of the event was to spotlight unity and a positive, uplifting message for everyone. They said their vision is highlighted by a core value observed by all participants, that on that day, no church name is mentioned, or minister’s name.

The Parade began at SW 5th & Harrison and proceeded East on 5th st., across Buchanan, culminating at the Santa Fe Depot grounds at SE 4th and Grant.

The parade had floats, marchers, banners, praise music, flag corps, and more according to the organizers.