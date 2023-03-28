AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jersey Mike’s Subs announced that 100% of their sales on Wednesday will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo as part of the company’s annual “Day of Giving.”

The company noted that both dine-in and take-out sales on Wednesday will go to Children’s Miracle Network.

The fundraiser correlates with Jersey Mike’s 13th annual Month of Giving which sees the company partner with more than 200 local charities across the country including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks, and more.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, according to the company’s website.

The company’s website detailed that last year the fundraiser raised over $20 million for local charities and hopes to exceed that total during this year’s fundraiser.