Jeremy Spielbauer murder conviction confirmed by Seventh Court of Appeals

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Seventh Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction and life sentence of Jeremy David Spielbauer on Tuesday in the case of the murder of Robin Spielbauer, his ex-wife. According to Randall County officials, this was a denial of Spielbauer’s final appeal.

The Court decided that Spielbauer did not have a “Sixth Amendment right to counsel, much less the right to effective representation” because he was not honest with his counsel about the murder. Additionally, the Court reasoned he was not a suspect or formally charged with the murder of Robin Spielbauer at the time he submitted to three interviews with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office during the early stages of the investigation.

The Seventh Court of Appeals initially reversed Spielbauer’s conviction based on an alleged error by the trial court during jury selection. However, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals decided that there was not an error, and reinstated the conviction while the lower court reviewed the final issue of the assistance of counsel.

“This opinion concludes a more than seven and a half year long and, at times, tortuous journey for this prosecution.” said Randall County in its report of the conviction, “The Randall County District Attorney’s Office hopes this opinion will allow Robin Spielbauer’s family and loved ones to have some measure of closure knowing they will never be able to fully understand the tragic and senseless loss they have suffered.”

Spielbauer was initially found guilty in 2014. The story was also subject to a Dateline feature in June 2021.