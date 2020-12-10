Jeremiah Reyna indicted on murder charge by Potter County Grand Jury

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 36 year-old Jeremiah Reyna was indicted on a murder charge by the Potter County Grand Jury.
Reyna is accused of killing 30 year-old Samuel Acosta back in July.
The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Buntin.
Reyna was arrested in South Texas a few weeks after the shooting.
