Jeremiah Cato: Big dreams, big heart, bigger bank account

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A few weeks ago, we introduced you to eight-year-old Jeremiah Cato. He’s got a big heart, big dreams, and now, a bigger bank account.

Jeremiah had been saving his money to buy Legos and help his family in Uganda build water wells. So, he took the $40.00 that he’s saved up so far to open a savings account at Amarillo National Bank. It just so happened that it was ANB’s 129th anniversary that day.

To celebrate the occasion, ANB was giving out $129.00 to the 129th customer at each branch, and Jeremiah just happened to be one of the fortunate recipients.

In case you were wondering, he already has plans for all that cash.

“I was planning on buying a Cadillac in the future,” said Jeremiah. “But I’m going to get a lot of money so I can buy some Legos and I’m save more for Uganda at first and then I’m going to buy the Legos and then when I have the right amount of money in the future, I’m gonna try to buy a Cadillac.”

As excited as Jeremiah was to get that financial boost added to his investment, Amarillo National Bank officials like Sarah Engels, Operations Manager at ANB’s Main Bank downtown, were just as excited to see a child eager about the nuances of money management.

“It’s exciting,” Engels said. “It’s so exciting to see the young kids excited to come in and open an account, want to learn how to save money and he was full of questions. He wanted to know how am I going to get that car later? How can I help my family by saving money? So it’s really exciting for us to see young kids come in and open accounts.”

Jeremiah’s well thought out plans for his money tells a deeper story than that of just a kid who wants to save a little money.

“Just seeing Jeremiah come in and being so thoughtful and wanting to be able to help his birth family back home in Uganda rebuild their home, just says a lot about his character.”

And, just like with his money, Jeremiah’s already got big plans for his future.

“I want to be a half-time police officer and a full-time gym owner,” he said. “Well first, a police officer is cool that you help keep people safe and if I have the gym, I can work out and get stronger to be a better police officer.”

Kyle Cato, Jeremiah’s dad and owner of Crossfit 806, said their family is working to raise $20,000 for Jeremiah’s birth family’s house in Uganda, which was destroyed by a storm. The money will also go to pay for school.

