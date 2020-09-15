JBS USA to invest $3.3 Million in Moore County as part of new Hometown Strong initiative

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – JBS USA announced plans to invest $3.3 million to help Moore County respond to needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, and to invest in the region’s future.

Reportedly, JBS USA is working with leaders to identify where the funds can best help the community in three areas: food insecurity, community infrastructure and well-being, and COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts.

Projects will be determined by the end of the year. Community members can send investment proposals to hometownstrong@jbssa.com.

“We are very proud of our role in providing food for American families, but we’re also excited to have the opportunity to make this significant investment in our hometown,” said Manny Guerrero, JBS USA Cactus Plant General Manager, “The past few months our focus has been on protecting our team members and keeping our community safe, and we believe this initiative will ensure we make meaningful impacts in Moore County as we move forward.”

“Moore County sends its heartfelt appreciation to JBS USA’s leadership and employees for reinvesting in our communities through its Hometown Strong initiative,” said Moore County Judge Rowdy Rhoades, “While many industries shied away from added financial investments during the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, JBS USA, through its collaboration with our counties and cities, has cultivated additional partnerships and friendships during unprecedented circumstances. For this, our county and our communities are most grateful.”

A portion of the funds have already been committed to the City of Cactus to support building The Cactus Aquatic Center, and to the YMCA of Moore County, for individual projects.

According to JBS USA, Hometown Strong is a national $50 million initiative that adds to the company’s commitments to protect employees and ensure job security amid the global pandemic.

For more information, visit hometownstrong.jbssa.com.

