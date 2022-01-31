DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with JBS USA recently announced that it will break ground on an additional project in Dumas through its Hometown Strong initiative.

According to a news release from the company, officials with JBS, along with other local leaders, will break ground on the construction of 64 single-family homes in Dumas at 1 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 1) across from the Moore County YMCA, on the corner of E 14th St and S. Maddox Ave. The project will cost around $3.89 million.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the company has contributed more than $5 million in projects around the Moore County region, including helping fund the Cactus Aquatic Center, improvements to Cactus Park, expanding and improving the Dumas Demon Dome. More than $6 million in improvements have been made throughout the state through JBS USA’s Hometown Strong initiative.

Officials expected to be at Tuesday’s groundbreaking include leadership from JBS along with Rowdy Rhoades, the Moore County Judge, Bob Brinkman, the mayor for the city of Dumas and Mike Running, the executive director for the Dumas Economic Development Corporation.