JBS contributes additional $3 million in Cactus through initiative

CACTUS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with JBS USA announced Tuesday that it will contribute an additional $3 million through its Hometown Strong initiative to the city of Cactus, where the company has a beef plant.

According to a news release from the company, this will bring the company’s total investment into the region to more than $5 million. The goal for the overall initiative is for JBS USA to invest $100 million into various communities in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the initiatives the funds have gone to in the Cactus, Dumas and Moore County communities include helping fund the Cactus Aquatic Center, improvements to Cactus Park, expanding and improving the Dumas Demon Dome as well as helping upgrade some equipment through the Moore County Health Foundation’s Capital Campaign.

“The JBS USA Hometown Strong program demonstrates our commitment improving our communities in a lasting way,” Tim Schellpeper, the chief executive officer of JBS USA, said in the release. “From education and recreation to healthcare and social services, we have been partnering with our local communities to invest in a variety of projects – all with the goal of strengthening the places where our team members live and work.”

Officials with JBS said in the release that they will work with local officials and community leaders on how to invest the additional $3 million in the Cactus area.