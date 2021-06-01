JBS announces company targeted by cybersecurity attack, some servers suspended

The JBS meatpacking plant in Moore County, near Amarillo, recently saw a surge of COVID-19 cases. (KAMR/Nexstar)

GREELEY, Colo. (KAMR/KCIT) – JBS USA, a meat processing giant with a pork production facility in Dalhart and a beef production facility in Cactus, said that on May 30 the company “determined that it was the target of an organized cybersecurity attack”.

Some servers supporting JBS’ North American and Australian IT systems were impacted, according to the company’s statement.

The company said it suspended all the systems that were impacted and notified the authorities, and activated its “network of IT professionals and third-party experts to resolve the situation.”

The company said its backup servers were not affected, and that it is working to restore other impacted systems quickly.

“The company is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation.” wrote Nikki Richardson, in a statement on the behalf of JBS USA, “Resolution of the incident will take time, which may delay certain transactions with customers and suppliers.”