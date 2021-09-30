Jazztober returns to Center City

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City has announced its 9th season of Jazztober.

Jazztober is kicking its ninth season of free jazz concerts from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday in October at 1000 S. Polk St. on the grounds of Bivins Mansion.

Center City this season’s concerts are:

Oct. 5 – The Martini’s, sponsored by Brown & Fortunato

Oct. 12 – Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus, sponsored by The Shops at Wolflin Square

Oct. 19 – Sean Vokes Trio, sponsored by Joe Marr Wilson

Oct. 26 – Austin Brazille, sponsored by Brown & Fortunato

“Jazztober returns after we had to cancel most of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. Center City is so glad to bring this tradition back to our historic downtown,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

Center City said the concerts are free and guests should bring their own chairs or blankets, are encouraged to bring a picnic and beverages.