Jazztober canceled tonight due to Level Red Status

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Center City has announced that the Jazztober event for tonight has been canceled.

“Center City Regrets that we are canceling tonight’s Jazztober concert due to the city of Amarillo’s Red Level Status for COVID-19.” Stated the announcement.

For more information, Center City can be reached at 806-372-6744.

Amarillo entered the ‘Level Red’ Status for COVID-19 last week, described here;

More information about the City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 response can be found here.

