Jazztober 2020 kicks off tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jazztober has returned another season tonight.
The Martini’s will kick off Jazztober 2020 tonight at 6 p.m.
You can catch the performance at 1000 S. Polk St. on the grounds of the Bivins Mansion.
Event organizers said social distancing will be observed.
