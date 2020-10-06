Jazztober 2020 kicks off tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jazztober has returned another season tonight.

The Martini’s will kick off Jazztober 2020 tonight at 6 p.m.

You can catch the performance at 1000 S. Polk St. on the grounds of the Bivins Mansion.

Event organizers said social distancing will be observed.

