AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On April 22, the Amarillo community will be able to gather to raise money for the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas while celebrating the life and memory of 14-year-old Jaxson Erik Mendoza, as well as his love of baseball.

According to an announcement from organizers, the Jaxson Mendoza Memorial Baseball Day event will take place at the Rick Klein Baseball complex at 3901 S Grand on April 22, and feature merchandise, raffles, on-site food trucks, a bounce house, and youth league baseball games.

Further, Baseball and Softball teams from ages six all the way through high school – including travel ball, rotary, and friend teams – can pre-register to compete in team-based skills challenges including velocity throwing, base running relays, and catching drills. The skill challenges will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and culminate in a 5 p.m. long ball competition. Teams can sign up using this registration form or by emailing Jaxsonmendozabaseball@gmail.com.

Organizers said that the event comes in the wake of Mendoza’s death in August 2022, after a battle with epilepsy.

“His family, friends and community lost an amazing soul, a kid who was full of life and determination to overcome a life-altering diagnosis of Epilepsy,” said organizers, “Jax was determined to continue living life to the fullest and has been described by most as a Gentle Warrior since his passing.”

Alongside raising funds for the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, organizers said that the event will also contribute to laying the foundation for a scholarship fund in Mendoza’s memory.

The event has also been noted by organizers as being sponsored by KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News, as well as the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Bomb City Bats, and other local and regional businesses and associations. Further information about the event can be found on its Facebook page, as well as through the JMMBD Committee at 806-640-2021 or by email at Jaxsonmendozabaseball@gmail.com.