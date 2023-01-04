AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Symphony released information regarding the change in location for its upcoming concert after recent water damage occurred at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Symphony, the “Beethoven: ‘Emperor’ Concerto,” scheduled for January 20-21, has been moved to the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium. Officials said all current ticket holders will have their seats transferred to the new venue and new tickets will be mailed prior to the concert.

“We are very grateful to the Civic Center and the City for responding quickly and decisively to remediate the water damage to the Globe-News Center,” Amarillo Symphony Executive Director Larry Lang said in the release. “Amarillo is fortunate to have such a world-class venue, and we look forward to performing in the GNC again as soon as possible.”

Officials said ongoing ticket sales for the upcoming concerts are currently on a temporary hold, but are expected to reopen next week. For more information, visit the symphony’s website.