AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — KAMR Local 4’s Jackie Kingston has been chosen for a 2019 Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Top 20 Under 40 award.

Jackie was chosen in the Business Professionals category.

To be nominated, you must be employed with an Amarillo area company for at least three years, must live within 30 miles of Amarillo since July of 2016, and must be younger than 40.

The awards presentation will be part of the chamber’s annual banquet on October 24.

Congrats, Jackie!