AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s wranglin’ time in the Yellow City. The Amarillo Wranglers are saddling up and getting ready for another season.

“This year, it’s gonna be really exciting,” said Austin Sutter, President and Owner of The Amarillo Wranglers. “Last year, we planted the seed for this year. I think that the culture has been established. Now it’s time to get it going and get some results on in the standings and you know, on on the on the ice and the scoreboard.”

After getting a late start last season, and navigating through a season marred by COVID-19 and injuries, the Wranglers are building off of a fresh start in 2022.

Sutter told KAMR their community service off the ice, is just as important as their game on the ice.

“Having the the players in the community giving back, and we want to teach them that life skill, and once they go to college and beyond, they have to leave here as a good citizen, good fathers, good husbands,” he emphasized.

One of the ways is through the Wranglers’ partnership with the Window on a Wider World Program.

“We send our guys into the P.E. classes. Last year, we impacted over 4000 students, many schools, we’d go almost every week to a school, sometimes twice a week in the mornings, and we take over the P.E. class,” he noted.

As well as their Hockey For Health initiative.

“The guys would talk about the four pillars of health and nutrition and dieting and hydration and staying active and sleep habits and those types of things, and then we put a hockey stick in their hand and play a little bit of hockey,” he said excitedly.

Setting up wins on the ice, and in life.

“It’s beyond rewarding. I don’t know if there’s words to describe it. There’s so many people that are positively impacted by this, this rink, the team itself,” he added.

The Amarillo Wranglers have their first game of the 2022 season Friday, October 14th, against the Shreveport Mudbugs, at the Amarillo Civic Center.

