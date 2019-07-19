AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s National Zookeeper Week and an Amarillo Zookeeper told us there is a lot more to it than just playing with the animals.

Most zookeepers have a degree in biology, zoology or animal science, but being close to these animals and helping them keep their place in the world is one of the best perks for being a zookeeper.

“With them, by having them, and being able to study them, that allows us to conserve their species which then allows us to educate the public on how zoos are positive for animal endangerment,” said Berkeley Branham, zookeeper.

The Amarillo Zoo is lucky enough to have four zookeepers.