It’s been one year since Amarillo’s first confirmed COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — March 18, 2021 marks one year since the City of Amarillo reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson also announced a local disaster declaration, saying, “This provides city leadership with the flexibility and authority to take appropriate steps to protect our community.”

The city, which had been operating under Coronavirus Status Level Yellow, was officially launched into Status Level Orange.

“It was known to be coming sooner or later. Residents need to practice previously announced prevention tips, including social distancing, enhanced hygiene practices, and residents now need to avoid social gatherings of any kind,” said Mayor Nelson at the city’s press conference announcing the cases. “How you move through our community will directly affect our ability to control the spread of this disease.”

While we were not given much information about the two patients, Casie Stoughton, the City of Amarillo’s Director of Public Health, said both were adults who had exposure related to travel outside the Amarillo area. Both were in isolation.

Mayor Nelson urged the community to be unified.

“I would ask you, as citizens, to stay unified with us. Use common sense. Pray often. This is a temporary situation, and we’re going to get through it together,” said Mayor Nelson.

Six days after the first confirmed cases, the Amarillo Public Health Department released that the first confirmed COVID-19 related death in the Amarillo area. The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed to MyHighPlains.com the person was an Oldham County woman in her 30s with underlying health conditions. At that time, there were only eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

Fast forward to March 2021. After spending months in Status Level Red, with outbreaks at meatpacking plants, nursing homes, and prisons, the area’s hospitalization rate has lowered from its peak in the 40s to, as of Wednesday, 3.95% and a return to Status Level Yellow.

“It’s amazing that we’ve gone a year into this pandemic and the bimodal peak of cases that we had first in the spring when we thought that we had a peek at that time, and then we noticed the real peak which came in the fall,” said Dr. Michael Lamanteer, Chief Medical Officer at BSA Hospital.

“Over the last 364 days, we have seen over half a million Americans die from the coronavirus. We have also seen the very rapid development of multiple vaccines,” said Dr. Brian Weis, Chief Medical Officer at NWTHS. “Now we have over 70 million Americans who are vaccinated.”

A number of those vaccinated are here in our area. In January 2021, CovidActNow.org reported the Amarillo metro was leading the nation in vaccination rates.

Since the first cases, more than 62,000 cases have been reported. Of that number more than 1,400 have died from the virus.

Flags at City of Amarillo facilities are flying at half-staff today in memory of those who have been lost.

“While we grieve our losses, we are grateful for the progress our city continues to make in fighting the virus,” Mayor Nelson said in a Facebook post.

Experts continue to tell the public to not let their guards down, encouraging those who can get the vaccination to do so, and to continue mask-wearing and social distancing.