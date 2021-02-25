“It’s a Punjabi Affair” owners receive overwhelming support after restaurant broken into

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A sad scene awaited the Sarkarias when they arrived at their restaurant Wednesday morning.

“There was glass everywhere. A big cast iron manhole cover inside the store,” said T.J. Sarkaria, “It’s a Punjabi Affair” Co-Owner.

“That’s the one that he used to just throw it in and break the glass,” said Mauli Sarkaria, “It’s a Punjabi Affair” Co-Owner.

“We saw that our cash register was pulled out. We leave our cash register open every night and we take the tray with us,” said T.J.

“So they can see from the outside that it’s empty. There’s no cash there. We don’t leave any cash or any valuables like that,” said Mauli.

The Sarkarias said watching their surveillance video from the incident was scary.

“It’s like somebody was just right there. He was just walking around doing his thing,” said Mauli.

“It’s a complete invasion of your privacy. It’s frightening. It’s really frightening,” said T.J.

“You get scared.” said Mauli.

Besides some broken windows, the Sarkarias said there was minimal damage done.

But there was nothing minimal about the response they got from the Amarillo community after they posted about what happened on social media.

“We’re going to order food from you. I’m going to order extra food,” said Mauli.

“The response from the Amarillo community has been overwhelming. It was to a point where it teared you up, seeing the support from the Amarillo community. Just unbelievable,” said T.J.

“This is a wonderful community that we live in,” said Mauli.

“It’s an amazing feeling. It really felt nice,” said T.J.

Sergeant Carla Burr with the Amarillo Police Department said they offer a free security assessment for area businesses.

They’ll come out to your location and give you advice and tips on what you can do to try and prevent possible burglaries.

If you’re interested in knowing more about the security assessment, you can call APD at (806) -378-4257.