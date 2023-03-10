AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to travelers currently at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, issues with TSA are keeping passengers waiting for multiple hours.

One traveler has reported that they have not moved ten feet in the past 45 minutes, and some travelers reportedly missed flights.

Officials with TSA detailed that they were only using one lane in the midst of upgrading their equipment prior to this issue and the one working lane crashed and TSA officers are hand-checking luggage.

TSA encourages travelers to arrive two hours early before their flight tonight and tomorrow in case the equipment is still down.

Officials added that it will be 8 p.m. before a repairman can arrive.