Is there a traffic delay in Canyon? Road work to begin this week, US 60/FM 1062 split impacted

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A project to add turn lanes and lighting on US 60 from FM 2590 to FM 1062 will begin this week, with traffic control set up at the US 60/FM 1062 split in Canyon.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), crews will start at the southwest end of the project, “closing the right lane at the split for the addition of a turn lane. As work progresses, expect left lane closures while crews work in the median areas.”

“The traveling public can expect various crossovers to be closed while this work is underway,” says Amarillo Area Engineer Corky Neukam. “The crossovers will be worked on so that two are closed consecutively followed by one open, and so on – to help minimize the impact on the traveling public and allow for reasonable access.”

TxDOT also advised that the speed limit in the area will be reduced to 60 mph.

Part of the project will also include removing the crossover in front of TxDOT’s Canyon Maintenance Section on US 60. Neukam said this is to comply with the agency’s spacing requirements between crossovers.

Also noted by the announcement, “J. Lee Milligan, Inc. is the contractor on this $4.1 million project, made possible through TxDOT’s 2021 Road to Zero funding commitment. The projected completion date is January 2022.”