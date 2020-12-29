Is Amazon looking to build a warehouse, distribution center in Amarillo?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amazon may have an interest in Amarillo for a warehouse and distribution center.

Amazon.com Services LLC has filed an application for a tax abatement with the City of Amarillo.

According to a tax abatement consideration notice on the City of Amarillo’s website, the anticipated improvements would be for a 1,000,000 sqft warehouse and distribution center, related site improvements, and the purchase of equipment.

The notice shows the estimated cost would be $70 million for the facility and $30 million for the equipment, totaling $100 million.

“Well, obviously, I don’t want to talk about a potential project specifically, but I mean, if what the posting says comes to fruition, then obviously it’s a big economic impact for our area, that’s huge,” said Amarillo Economic Development Corporation’s President and CEO, Kevin Carter.

The anticipated location would be in the area of NE 24th and Loop 335 on an estimated 110 acres.

A hearing on the abatement will take place at 1 p.m. on Jan. 26 during the regularly scheduled city council meeting.

We reached out to Amazon for a statement. They said: