AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle announced its first event “Iron Horse Shoot Out” event with the Amarillo Police Department will begin on August 4 and go through August 6 hosted in the north parking lot of the Amarillo Civic Center.

On July 22, the sponsor for the event, Full Smile Dental, is hosting a preview event at 5051 S. Soncy Rd., from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

The 100 Club said area law enforcement motors officers will be demonstrating their skills and techniques on a motorcycle as they prepare for the “Iron Horse Shoot Out”, motorcycle skills and training challenge for law enforcement motors officers and civilians.

Officials said food trucks will be available, emergency vehicles will be on display, and a special landing by LIFESTAR.

Officials continue saying that the event is from August 4-6 and is open to the public.

Civilians and motors officers from the High Plains, Texas, and multiple other states have registered to ride in the event.