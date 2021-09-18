iPOW Physical Therapy & Wellness hosting BBQ sale to help Amarillo man battling cancer

Don’t doubt how many people like to barbecue. According to The Propane Guys, 75% of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker, 11% of grill owners have used one to prepare breakfast once a year and a whopping 33% even grill when it’s below freezing.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You can get some good eats, treats and support a noble cause today.

iPOW Physical Therapy & Wellness is hosting the BBQ and Bake Sale fundraiser today to benefit Amarillo resident Mark Cochran, who’s been battling cancer since December 2020. Earlier this year, Cochran underwent brain surgery to remove the largest of several tumors before starting an aggressive round of chemotherapy. Event organizers said the tumors later returned, prompting Cochran to undergo a daily regimen of radiation treatments.

Organizers said the sale, which is located at 3501 S. Soncy, will last until all food is sold out. Participants can get rib, brisket, or pork plates with beans and potato salad on the side. Plates are $12. All proceeds from the sale will go to the Cochran family.