AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — IPOW Physical Therapy & Wellness is set to sponsor an open pickleball tournament from June 24 to 26 at the Amarillo National Tennis Club.

The tournament, according to IPOW, will include the following categories:

Men’s Doubles : Under 50, 50 and older;

: Under 50, 50 and older; Women’s Doubles : Under 50, 50 and older;

: Under 50, 50 and older; Singles: Men and women combined

Registration for the event will be $40 per person which will include a t-shirt. According to IPOW, a $200 cash prize will be up for grabs for first-place teams.

For more information on the pickleball tournament visit pickleballtournaments.com.