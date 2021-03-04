Investigators awaiting autopsy report of Tuesday night shooting victim

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Office reports they are awaiting the autopsy report of a Tuesday night shooting victim.

According to the RCSO, at around 11 p.m. March 2, Randall County dispatchers received a 911 call about a vehicle crash and shooting in rural Randall County.

When deputies arrived at the scene, DPS troopers, who had already arrived on scene before the sheriff’s office, said they had discovered the body of a 47-year-old man in the crashed vehicle near the 38000 block of FM-1705 said the RCSO.

The RCSO continues saying deputies identified a 41-year-old man found near the scene of the accident as the 911 caller.

He was arrested at the scene and booked in to the Randall County Jail on murder charges said the RCSO.

According to RCSO, Justice of the Peace Tracy Byrd ordered an autopsy of the victim’s body which took place this morning in Lubbock. Investigators expect to see the results later today.