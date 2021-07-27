Investigation still ongoing after explosion in southwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 24 hours after an explosion in southwest Amarillo, investigators from the APD Bomb Team are still on the scene.

The Amarillo Police Department reports that some people have been able to return to their homes after evacuating in the evening hours July 27.

Amarillo Fire Crews were called the the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive July 27, on a possible explosion.

Police were called and detained 32-year-old Erfan Salmanzadeh at the scene.

Erfan Salmanzadeh via Randall County

He was later arrested for Possession of Components of Explosives, a third degree felony, he was booked into the Randall County Jail.

APD said AFD found there was an explosion and that there were components to make explosives in the alley, backyard, and home.

APD’s Bomb Team has been working with the FBI and Homeland Security to secure the area.

The FBI and Homeland Security said Amarillo Police are taking the lead on the case.

Sgt. Carla Burr with APD said securing the area could take quite a bit longer as the Bomb Team work with Federal Agencies to make the area is safe.

“We want to make sure that all parties involved get the information needed so we can investigate this incident thoroughly. Whatever charges end up being filed, that we can make sure we have all the evidence for that and again continue to make this a safe area for officers and the citizens that live here before we leave, said Sgt. Burr.

Sgt. Burr said of the 14 homes evacuated, two families are sheltering in place and the rest are still evacuated including Jake Maldonaldo, who lives on the block.

“Since six o’clock yesterday, I have not been able to really like sleep in my own house or anything. So it’s been a it’s been a real, really crappy situation,” said Maldonaldo.

He said he has been able to go in and out for necessities, like taking his dogs out, but he’s ready for things to return to normal.

“It’s one of those things that we can only hope that it gets settled quick. That way, like our life on this block can get back to normal. Other than that, I mean, it is what it is.”

As for the suspect, Sgt. Burr said there is no new information they can share.

“Everything that we’re obtaining gathering information is all part of the ongoing investigation. But as we have any more if there’s anything that we can release that is that is for the public safety, we will definitely get that out,” said Sgt. Burr.

Maldonaldo said the news about his neighbor came as a surprise.

“I’m just like, wow. I’VE know my guy for like, well, I’ve never—I didn’t know the guy but I’ve seen the guy for as long as I’ve lived here. And I mean yeah, there’s little like, ‘Hey, hello,’ kind of stuff. Other than that, though, like really never talked to the guy,” said Maldonaldo.

Sgt. Burr said APD is not looking for any additional suspects right now, but are asking anyone with more information to call police or Amarillo Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.