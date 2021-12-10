Investigation continues into Thursday night North Roberts Street fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although the cause had not yet been determined Friday morning, the Amarillo Fire Department released details on the late-night fire in the 700 block of North Roberts Street.

Department officials reported crews responded to Roberts Street at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night and found a single-story house “heavily involved in fire.” Firefighters began to extinguish the flames and entered the home to search for victims. Officials reported that no one was inside the home, and the fire was declared under control just after 11 p.m.

No injuries were reported, said officials, and the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss