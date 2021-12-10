Investigation continues into Thursday night North Roberts Street fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although the cause had not yet been determined Friday morning, the Amarillo Fire Department released details on the late-night fire in the 700 block of North Roberts Street.

Department officials reported crews responded to Roberts Street at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night and found a single-story house “heavily involved in fire.” Firefighters began to extinguish the flames and entered the home to search for victims. Officials reported that no one was inside the home, and the fire was declared under control just after 11 p.m.

No injuries were reported, said officials, and the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate.

